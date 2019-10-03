FAFSA Frenzy events helps students apply for college financial aid

Missouri students and families can receive free help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at 178 FAFSA Frenzy events this year. Events will be held Oct. 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2020, at locations across the state.

Filing a FAFSA is the first step students must take to apply for most forms of college financial aid. Financial aid professionals, high school counselors, and other volunteers provide free assistance and answer questions during FAFSA Frenzy events.

“FAFSA Frenzy lets students and families know they’re not alone in overcoming the barriers associated with applying for student aid,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “With free assistance through these events and activities, students complete an important part of the college- planning process and can make more informed decisions about where they want to attend.”

Students can receive help at any public FAFSA Frenzy event, no matter where they live, go to school, or plan to attend college. The public events – held at high schools, college campuses and community facilities – are open to all high school seniors, current college students, and adults interested in attending college.

The 2020-21 FAFSA became available Oct. 1, 2019. Missouri students attending a FAFSA Frenzy event can apply online for one of twenty $500 Journey to College Book Scholarships through the Scholarship Central website. A list of public FAFSA Frenzy sites can be viewed online at the Journey To College website.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 11 Shares