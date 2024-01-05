Deadline to complete FAFSA paperwork extended to April 1

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has announced that eligible students who complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 1st will receive the Access Missouri Grant.

The priority deadline to file in Missouri is typically February 1st; however, the deadline has been extended due to the delayed release of the 2024-2025 FAFSA and the U.S. Department of Education’s announcement that the release is a soft launch.

Dr. Ben Boggs, Commissioner of Higher Education and Workforce Development, said of the decision, “After careful consideration, we felt it was imperative to extend the priority deadline and allow Missourians the time they need to complete this form. Completing the FAFSA is an important first step for every student planning to attend college.”