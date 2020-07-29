“Face masks or coverings” to be required in courtrooms in Trenton, Bethany, Princeton and Unionville

Information received from the Third Judicial Circuit Court states “face masks or coverings shall be required in all public court areas and during all court proceedings” unless good cause is shown to limit the requirement.

The third circuit presiding judge, Thomas Alley, reports the requirement becomes effective Saturday, August 1st according to the Missouri Supreme Court’s Operational Directives.

The third circuit court includes Associate and Division One levels at the Courthouses in Trenton, Bethany, Princeton, and Unionville.

Beginning Saturday, signs are to be posted on the office and courtroom doors stating that a face mask is required. All court personnel also will be wearing a face mask or covering.

