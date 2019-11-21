Extradition paperwork signed to have Drake Kately returned to Missouri

Mercer County Sheriff Stephen Stockman reports extradition was signed on Wednesday for Mercer County Jail escapee 28-year-old Drake Andrew Kately to come back to Missouri.

Various media outlets reported the United States Marshal’s Service in Delaware arrested Kately Tuesday after he was found “living off the grid.”

Stockman says the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office sent information to a transport company to pick up Kately and transport him to Missouri as soon as possible. He is to be transported first to Mercer County and then to what Stockman calls a “safer facility.”

The time of extradition and location of the other facility were not released for safety purposes.

Kately will face an additional felony escape from custody charge for escaping the Mercer County Jail for a second time on August 28th. He already faced a charge of escape from custody from August 9th as well as other felony and misdemeanor charges in Mercer County, including first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

