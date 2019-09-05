Extensive lineup of performers scheduled for Chautauqua in the Park

Local News September 5, 2019 KTTN News
Chautauqua In The Park

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will provide stage entertainment at Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe this weekend.

The event will be held at Simpson Park Saturday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening and Sunday from 10 to 4 o’clock. The stage will be located in the center of the park and include a lineup of local and regional talent.

Saturday’s lineup will include the Peppy Promenaders Square Dancers from Chillicothe at 10 o’clock in the morning; area band Rock ’n’ Country Variety Show at 11:30 performing classic and modern country, blues, gospel, and pop standards; Saturation Point at 1:15 performing country, rockabilly, and 1950s and 60s rock and roll; Hollow Point at 3:15 performing bluesy vintage rock; and Boy Scouts Mic-O-Say Dancers at 5 o’clock.

Sunday’s shows will include Christian bluegrass band the Clint Campbell Band from Bosworth at 10:15 in the morning; local group North 65 at 12:30 performing classic country, old-time rock and roll, and gospel; and rockabilly trio Katatonics at 2 o’clock.

Chautauqua in the Park Saturday and Sunday will also include a Traditional Arts Area, Mountain Man Exhibit, and Children’s Area.


