Explore Missouri’s outdoors through Agents of Discovery mobile app

Looking for a new way to explore and learn about Missouri’s outdoors? The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages kids and adults to check out the free mobile gaming app, Agents of Discovery. MDC is partnering with the gaming app to help the public explore natural areas around the state. Discover nature through completing “missions”, all while learning about Missouri’s forest, fish, and wildlife.

“Using technology to make people more comfortable in nature is a cool way to reach out to different Missourians,” said MDC Exhibits Coordinator Susie Wachowski. “Users log in to Agents of Discovery and solve challenges using their nature detective skills! And the missions are updated frequently so there is always a new way to play and learn more about Missouri’s great outdoors.”

What type of pollinators are found in the state? How do bald eagles hunt their food? Find out the answers to these questions and more as you navigate Agents of Discovery. Your mission is to discover new and exciting facts about fish, forests, and wildlife in Missouri. Complete nature-based challenges at home, while visiting an MDC nature or visitor center, or while attending MDC events, such as Eagle Days or the Missouri State Fair. Fire up the app and play mini-games to complete a mission. Once finished, users have the opportunity to claim rewards. Gamers can post their challenges on social media using an MDC Snapchat filter, or grab small prizes at an MDC nature center. The more missions you play, the more rewards you can earn.

Download the free app and create an Agent profile. Then pick a mission in your area. Download the mission before heading to it, so you can play the game without WiFi or a data connection. Then use your secret agent tools to find and unlock challenges.

While exploring nature, MDC recommends being aware of your surroundings and staying on the trail at all times.

Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store for Apple products or Google Play for Android devices. For more information on Agents of Discovery, visit this link.

Look for MDC’s first missions at Runge, Cape Girardeau, Burr Oak Woods, and Powder Valley Nature Centers beginning June 14. The first event-based mission will be at the MDC Pavilion during the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 12-22. New missions will launch every three months.

