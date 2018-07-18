Experimental Aircraft Association seeking donations to send youth to Advanced Air Academy

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 of Chillicothe is accepting donations for its 26th Annual Breakfast Fly-In and Drive-In. The event will include a breakfast, lunch, and airplane rides at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport on August 25th.

Pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee will be served from 7 to 10 o’clock that morning. The breakfast is $4 for adults, $3 for children ages five to 12, and free for children younger than 5 as well as for the pilot-in-command. Wabash BBQ will also serve lunch from 11 to 1 o’clock during a static airplane display.

Free Young Eagle Rides for youth ages eight to 17 will be held as weather permits from 9 o’clock that morning to 2 o’clock that afternoon. A parent or guardian must be present to sign a release form for youth to take the airplane ride.

Sponsors for the Fly-In and Drive-In will be announced and displayed on a TV screen as well as a poster for the event.

Donations also help send youth to the Advanced Air Academy and offer flying scholarships. Donations may be mailed to 510 11th Street in Chillicothe, Missouri, zip code 64601 until August 15th.

Questions may be directed to Cathie or Raymond Hamilton at 660-646-8850.

