Experience the Mardi Gras Murder Mystery in Trenton

The Trenton Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America are set to host a Mardi Gras Murder Mystery Party fundraiser. This engaging event is scheduled at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton on February 10. Guests can enjoy a delicious dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the game’s start at 6:30 p.m.

The evening’s menu features a choice of chicken or sausage jambalaya, accompanied by Creole green beans, cornbread, and delectable king cake bites. Beverages include tea and water.

About a week before the event, participants will receive their roles and are encouraged to dress accordingly. The event will also feature contests for the best costume and best actor or actress. To participate, individuals must be at least 18 years old. Pre-registration is mandatory, and interested parties can RSVP at [the provided Google Forms link].

The cost of attending the Mardi Gras Murder Mystery is $25 per person if booked before February 2. After this date, the price increases to $30 per person, subject to availability. Payments are accepted in person at the Trenton Middle School or Trenton High School offices, or through Venmo.

For additional details about the February 10 event, please contact TMS FCCLA Advisor Joy Bridges at [email protected] or THS FCCLA Advisor Jaya Lloyd at [email protected].

