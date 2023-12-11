Experience Christmas carols and music in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council and Grand River Historical Museum are co-sponsoring “Celebrate Christmas” this Saturday, December 16. The program begins at 3 p.m. in the restored Bethel A.M.E. historical church at 1401 Forest Drive, Chillicothe.

Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says this will be a time of gathering with family and friends, filling the venue with songs of Christmas. The event includes a sing-along of popular tunes and favorite Christmas carols. It concludes with songs celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Presenters on Saturday afternoon include Dr. James Cockman III and Jamie Pauls, both pianists; along with vocalist Mary Lou VanDeventer.

While the event is free of charge, donations will be accepted to defray travel expenses for Dr. Cockman. For more information, call the Arts Office at 660-646-1173 or the Grand River Historical Society Museum at 660-646-1341.