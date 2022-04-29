Exhibitors at the Missouri State Fair may submit camping reservations beginning May 2nd

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Fair livestock exhibitors interested in camping will be able to submit camping reservations starting at 9 a.m. on May 2 via an online portal or by submitting a downloadable and printable form, both available on the Fair’s website. Campers should choose either the online reservation request system or fax in the paper form.

For campers using the online reservation system:

The online portal will be available on the Fair’s website starting at 9 a.m. on May 2 for the submission of exhibitor camping requests, but payment will NOT be collected from the online system. Once the reservation has been accepted, a message will be sent to the email provided upon registration with instructions on how to pay for the campsite. Payment will not be collected or processed until reservations have been accepted and confirmed.

For campers using the downloadable and printable form:

The downloadable and printable form will be available on the Fair’s website starting at 9 a.m. on May 2. The form will need to be filled out in full, including payment information, and must be faxed to the Fair. Please only send the fax one time. Multiple submissions jam the fax machine and could result in multiple payments being processed.

No camping forms will be distributed or accepted on-site. Camping reservation requests must be made via the online portal or forms sent in via fax.

Please note that the State Fair website typically experiences very high traffic volume on the morning the livestock exhibitor camping system goes live. State Fair staff works with our webmaster and site host to be diligent in our efforts to accommodate the hits that the site often experiences during this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding should any situations arise.

If you have questions about the status of your reservation after you have submitted your request, please email [email protected].

Reserved exhibitor campsites will open Sunday, Aug. 7; they are only available for livestock exhibitors, commercial vendors, and people with disabilities.

A list of exhibitor camping frequently asked questions can be found on the Fair’s website.

The 120th Missouri State Fair, themed “Buckets of Fun,” is Aug 12-22, 2022, in Sedalia.