Executive Session added to Trenton City Council agenda; Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to meet on Wednesday

Tonight’s Trenton City Council agenda has been amended to include an Executive Session.

The public portion of the meeting still begins at 7:30. When it’s over, the council plans to meet in closed session regarding a legal matter.

Trenton also has announced this month’s meeting of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 12 noon at the city hall. The public will not physically be allowed to attend but may watch via the Zoom application online.

The agenda includes a review of a city ordinance, discussion on the vision, duties, and structure of the organization; by-laws; and notification to eligible businesses and individuals.

