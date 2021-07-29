Excessive heat continues for Thursday, but a cold front approaches northern Missouri by Friday bringing relief

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dangerous heat will continue for at least Thursday in Northern Missouri with temperatures rising into the upper 90s and the heat index predicted as high as 110. The high temperature for Wednesday on KTTN’s weather instruments was 96 degrees with a heat index reading of 112 degrees.

The entire state of Missouri continues under a Heat Advisory until 9 pm Thursday evening, with the Heat Advisory continuing for southern Missouri into Saturday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Later this afternoon (Thursday) a cold front will approach from the northeast bringing cooler temperatures for northern Missouri on Friday, with a daytime high predicted at 86 degrees. Temperatures south of the front will continue to remain hot and muggy. Storms will be possible as this front moves in and a few of these storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail the primary threats.

Weather forecast as of 6:30 am, Thursday, July 29, 2021

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 pm and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

