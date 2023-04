Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Excelsior Springs resident was killed when the car he was driving went out of control on a curve and hit a concrete bridge structure in southern Ray County.

Twenty-three-year-old Hunter Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon on Route O north of Orrick when the Northbound car went off the right side of the road and hit the concrete bridge structure, demolishing the vehicle.

Colbert was wearing a seat belt.

