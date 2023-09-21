Excelsior Springs man apprehended after short pursuit on Highway 69

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports that a brief vehicle pursuit on Wednesday afternoon, September 20th, concluded with the arrest of the suspect driver.

The sheriff’s office states that a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for traveling at excessive speeds on Highway 69, but the vehicle reportedly failed to yield.

The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle on Highway 116 and crashed. It was at this point that the suspect was taken into custody. The other driver was reported as uninjured.

Online court information reveals that 50-year-old Justin Jay Holt of Excelsior Springs has been charged with felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. He also faces misdemeanor charges for driving a vehicle to the left side of the road when the view was obstructed by a hill or curve and for exceeding the posted speed limit. Bond was set at $25,000.

The Highway Patrol, along with Cameron, Lathrop, and Plattsburg police departments, assisted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

