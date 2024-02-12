Everything you need to know about the Jamesport Gun Show

Share To Your Social Network

The Jamesport Community Association is accepting reservations for tables for the gun show scheduled for March 1 and 2. An eight-foot table can be reserved for $20. Exhibitors are allowed to set up from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 1. Overnight security will be provided.

Admission to the gun show is $8 per person. Children aged 12 and under will be admitted for free. Gun show hours at the Spillman Event Center on March 1 are from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The following day, March 2, the hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Concessions will be available on both days.

Organizers of the show, where guns can be bought, sold, or traded, have stated that no loaded firearms will be allowed. All national and state firearm laws will be enforced. Pets are not allowed.

For more information about the Jamesport Community Association gun show, please contact David Blackburn at 816-649-8208 or Wayne Scott at 660-646-9099.

