Evergy to present ‘Time of Use’ progress report to Missouri Public Service Commission

On August 8, 2023, the Missouri Public Service Commission ordered Evergy Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (Evergy) to make on-the-record presentations to the Commission in November 2023, January 2024 and April 2024 regarding Evergy’s time-of-use rate implementation.

The Commission has scheduled the November on-the-record presentation at which time Evergy will give a progress report regarding its TOU education and implementation process.

Evergy is scheduled to make an on-the-record presentation on November 28, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. in Room 310 of the Governor’s Office Building, 200 Madison Street, in Jefferson City. The Governor’s Office Building meets the accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person needing accommodation to participate in the presentation should call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the on-the-record presentation.

Evergy Missouri Metro provides electric service to approximately 300,840 customers in the Missouri counties of Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, and Saline.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to approximately 336,640 customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth.

Evergy headquarters in downtown Topeka, Kansas (Photo by Sherman Smith – Kansas Reflector)