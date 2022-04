Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Evergy crews restored power Friday morning in the Tindall area following an outage that began just past 3:30 a.m.

The online outage map for Evergy, as of 7 a.m. Friday morning, indicated 67 customers lost power due to storm damage. Affected were customers from Route A to the north of Tindall.

Power was restored at approximately 7:20 a.m Friday.