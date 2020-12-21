Evergy reports customers receiving scam calls threatening disconnection of service

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Evergy is reporting that customers are receiving scam calls where threats of service disconnection are made.

Evergy reports that it is not disconnecting service for non-payment at this time, however, customers are receiving calls threatening disconnection in 30 minutes unless a prepaid card is provided for payment. Evergy will never make a call of this nature or dictate payment type.

Evergy says that If you receive a call about your account and are unsure if it’s coming from Evergy, hang up and call Evergy at the number on your bill or log into your online account to see if a payment is due.

More information regarding scams that target Evergy customers is available on the Evergy website.

