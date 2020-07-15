Evergy Missouri customers to see slight reduction in monthly bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved requests filed by Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills and allows Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

An Evergy Missouri West residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge drop by about 26 cents per month. An Evergy Missouri Metro residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase by about 51 cents per month. The changes go into effect on August 1, 2020.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to about 334,100 customers in Missouri, including in the counties of Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Carroll, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Ray, and Worth. Evergy Missouri Metro provides electric service to about 293,000 customers in Missouri, including in the counties of Livingston, Carroll, and Chariton.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares