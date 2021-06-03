Evergy files application to adjust charge on customer bills

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Metro have filed applications with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the demand-side investment mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills. It allows Every Missouri West and Evergy Missouri Metro to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

According to an application, an Evergy Missouri West residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge decrease by about 73 cents a month. An Evergy Missouri Metro residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge increase by approximately three cents a month. The changes are to become effective August 1st.

Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed no later than June 21st with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the commission’s electronic filing and information system at psc.mo.gov.

Citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission staff.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to about 347,400 customers in Missouri, including Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Carroll, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Ray, and Worth.

Evergy Missouri Metro serves approximately 292,700 electric customers in Missouri, including the counties of Livingston, Carroll, and Chariton.

