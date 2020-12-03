Evergy customers to see small adjustment on monthly billing

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Missouri Metro have filed applications with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills and allows the companies to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

One application says an Evergy Missouri West residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge increase by about 28 cents a month. Another application says Evergy Missouri Metro residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge dropped by about 40 cents a month. The changes would go into effect on February 1st.

Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed no later than December 21st with the secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the commission’s electronic filing and information system on the Public Service Commission website.

Citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or Public Service Commission staff.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to about 347,400 customers in Missouri counties, including Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Ray, and Worth. Evergy Missouri Metro serves about 292,700 electric customers in Missouri counties, including Carroll, Chariton, and Livingston.

