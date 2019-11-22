Evergy customers to see slight increase in monthly bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by Evergy Missouri West, Incorporated to adjust the renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism charge.

The charge currently appears as a separate item on customers’ monthly electric bills and is designed to recover costs associated with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard.

A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase by five cents to 88 cents per month, effective December 1st.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to about 323,500 (323,470) customers in counties including Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Carroll, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, and Worth.

