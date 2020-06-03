Evergy customers to see slight increase in billing

Evergy Metro, Incorporated has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills. Evergy Metro does business as Evergy Missouri Metro.

The demand side investment mechanism charge allows the company to recover demand side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Act. The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills.

The application indicates a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase by about 51 cents per month, effective August 1st.

Applications to intervene and participate in the case must be filed no later than June 12th with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the commission’s electronic filing and information system at psc.mo.gov.

Citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission Staff.

Evergy Missouri Metro serves about 293,000 electric customers in Missouri. The service area includes the counties of Livingston, Carroll, and Chariton.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares