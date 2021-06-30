Events on tap in Princeton for the Independence Day celebration this weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Events will be held in Princeton this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor activities at the fairgrounds in Princeton on July 3. Watermelon will be served at 6 o’clock, and live music will start at 7 o’clock, which will include Jessie O’Dell and Tim Cason, Chuck Herdrich, and Sharel Cox. Fireworks will be set off at dark.

Admission is free for the July 3 activities in Princeton.

The Princeton Volunteer Firefighters Association will hold its annual Fourth of July barbecue at the fire station in Princeton on July 4th.

Smoked pork loin or barbecue chicken halves will be served at 11 am with sides of baked beans, and potato salad served with the meals on July 4th.

