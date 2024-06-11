Evelyn C. (Lynch) Bennett

Share To Your Social Network

Evelyn Bennett, 82, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 2:05 P.M., Friday, June 7, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery northwest of Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorials to the Salem Cemetery and they may be left with the funeral home.

Mrs. Bennett was born April 21, 1942, in Spickard, Missouri the daughter of Everett Selby and Hilda Doris Vandevender Lynch.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Trenton, Missouri.

On September 10, 1977, she was married to Eddie Bennett at Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her death on November 19, 2014.

Her survivors include three daughters Cindy Collins, Eureka, Kansas, Kimberly Hamilton and Teddy, Trenton, Missouri, Tanya Mae Hisel and Kelvin Maggiefield, Trenton, Missouri; three sons David Long and wife Dena, Trenton, Missouri, Robert Long and wife Shelly, Branson, Missouri, Randy Hisel and wife Jennifer, Winston, Missouri; one sister Dollie Boyd and husband Stanley, Chillicothe, Missouri; seventeen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great great grandchildren and three nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister Shirley Williams, and one son-in-law Larry Lawrence.

