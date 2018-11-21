Estate planning, marketing and fences are topics to be covered at Kirksville Livestock Symposium

Farmers face tough questions every day and will find answers for marketing and estate planning at the Kirksville Livestock Symposium, Nov. 30 and Dec 1.

The Symposium farm management sessions give cutting-edge help, says Garry L. Mathes, event chair. Leading off Saturday sessions will be estate planning with speaker Connie Haden of Haden and Associates Law Firm, Columbia. Keeping the family farm in the family is something nearly every operation struggles. Haden will be available to answer questions.

Dr. Scott Brown, Ag Economist University of Missouri, will give a 2019 Economic outlook for farmers struggling in 2018 with low yields and commodity prices. Brown will join economist Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech on Friday, November 30 for Ag Lenders and Producers Seminar. Kohl delivers the keynote address on Friday evening. He talks on “Agriculture Today: It is what it is…what we should do about it?”

For more information on the Ag lenders and producers seminar, interested participants should contact the Adair County Extension office for more information.

Joe Koenen, MU Extension Ag Business Specialist joins the Saturday farm management lineup with two talks to help farmers understand Missouri’s complex fence laws. His second session answers farm tax issues. Koenen says livestock producers forced to sell livestock in 2018 drought should consider tax liabilities moving into 2019.

Farm management joins a full lineup of speakers on beef cattle, horses, sheep, meat goats, stock dogs, backyard poultry and beekeeping. Concurrent sessions run all day Saturday. At the same time, a free trade show stays open.

The Symposium offers two free meals, a beef supper at 6 p.m. Friday and a Governor’s Style Lunch, Saturday.

The Symposium runs from 4 to10 p.m., Friday, November 30 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 1. All are in the William Matthew Middle School, 1515 S. Cottage Grove, Kirksville.

No pre-registration needed, nor any cost to attend. “If there is a better deal anywhere I want to know about it,” Mathes said.

Agenda details about speakers, topics, lodging, meals, trade show and more can be found on the internet: www.missourilivestock.com. Or call Mathes at 660-341-6625 or the Adair County MU Extension Center, 660-665-9866.