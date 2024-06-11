Erma Jean Rutherford

Share To Your Social Network

Erma Rutherford, 88, of Princeton, MO, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, MO.

The daughter of Herbert Hadley and Marie Esther (Ritter) Brown, she was born on May 11, 1936.

Erma attended and graduated from Spickard High School in 1954. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Kansas City and worked at AT&T. She went on a blind date and met her future husband, Hobart Junior Rutherford. They married on April 1, 1961, and were married for 22 years until his passing in 1983. Around this time, she moved to Princeton, MO, and started working at Grand River Mutual Telephone Company. She retired as a Data Processing Supervisor after working at GRM for 37 years.

Erma was baptized at a young age and was one of the original members of New Hope Baptist Church in Princeton, MO. She held various positions in the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Survivors are her daughters, Pam (Randy) Edson of Liberty, MO, and Linda (Roger) Easum of Cainsville, MO; grandchildren, Logan (Kennedi) Easum of Republic, MO, and Nicole (Clay) Binkley of Bolivar, MO; sister, Deloris “Jo” Bruse of Denver, CO; and two nieces and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at New Hope Baptist Church, Princeton, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in the Goshen Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Princeton, MO, and/or NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, MO, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

