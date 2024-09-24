Erik Ryan Helton, 22, passed away to be with his Heavenly Father on September 21, 2024.

He was born to Jon Helton and Rachel Guernsey on August 23, 2002, in North Kansas City and raised in north Missouri.

Erik’s smile, which reached into his eyes, lit up any room and immediately drew people in. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and never met a stranger. Erik was a prankster, always finding an opportunity to playfully prank someone.

During his childhood, nearly every summer was spent on his grandparents’ farm. He enjoyed countless hours playing in the pond, the barn, or running in the fields and pastures with his brothers.

In high school, Erik was part of the football and wrestling teams, where he proved to be a formidable opponent. He was also a member of FFA and showed cattle alongside James Ballard. His passion for farming began early, leading him to work for his uncle, Alan Guernsey, and later for his godfather, Ryan Klindt.

As a teenager, Erik was baptized and committed his life to the Lord. He participated in several youth mission trips and was always eager to share God’s word with others.

Erik was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Esta Helton; uncle, Carl Helton; aunt, Denise Taylor; cousin, Clare Guernsey; “Mama” Jill Slaughter; and his beloved four-legged companion, Babe.

Survivors include his parents, Jon and Rachel Helton; stepmother, Taryn Helton; brothers: Dakota of Trenton, Christopher of Jacksonville, NC, Lane and Nathaniel, both of Bethany; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Barbara Guernsey of Cainsville; his fiancée, Aubrey Slaughter; aunt, Keren Godwin; uncle, Bud Godwin; nieces: Myla, Indy, Navee Hamaker, and Eleanor Slaughter, who loved spending time with “Uncle Enrike”; father-in-law, Jason Slaughter; and siblings-in-law: Keesha, Hunter, Jade, Sham, and Jaxon. Erik will also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his four-legged companions, Lettie and Kai.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Bethany, with burial in Prairie Chapel Cemetery. Family visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Post Views: 422