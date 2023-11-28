EquipmentShare opens new industrial center in Moberly, investing more than $46 million and creating 151 new jobs

EquipmentShare, an integrated equipment rental and equipment asset management company, celebrated today the grand opening of its new industrial and upfitting center in Moberly. The company is investing more than $46 million and will create 151 new jobs over the next four years.

“We’re excited to see a Missouri-made innovator like EquipmentShare expanding, investing, and creating jobs in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s rapid growth is further proof that Missouri has what it takes to support leading and high-tech employers. We look forward to the positive impact that EquipmentShare will provide in Moberly and beyond as it continues to benefit from our state’s strategic location, low costs, and skilled workforce.”

EquipmentShare’s new industrial and upfitting center in Moberly will house industrial and technology operations including telematics installations, equipment refurbishment, and the manufacturing of attachments for equipment. The new 174,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to expand its research and development program, which includes assembly and telematics installation, as well as launch its tool and material refurbishment program.

“With these new operations, we are truly maximizing the longevity of equipment in every way, changing the construction game,” said Jabbok Schlacks, CEO and co-founder of EquipmentShare. “Our technology is able to monitor machine health and maintain equipment at peak performance – and our specialized technicians and mechanics can refurbish dated equipment, ensuring those machines return to job sites faster.”

EquipmentShare develops cutting-edge technology that helps contractors from coast to coast build smarter. In addition to providing customers with a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, the company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform and telematics devices.

For this expansion, EquipmentShare will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

EquipmentShare is now hiring in Moberly for various roles, including service technicians, mechanics, production associates, and research developers. The company offers unique people-first-focused benefits like tool reimbursement for service jobs, boot allowance, and 16 hours of time off each year to volunteer. To learn more about the open job positions at EquipmentShare’s Moberly location, visit the careers section of the Equipmentshare website.



About EquipmentShare



EquipmentShare, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms, and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders, and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency, and collaboration across the construction sector. With more than 195 locations nationwide, the company is changing the construction game. EquipmentShare now has operations in seven Missouri cities including Columbia, St. Louis, Kansas City, Joplin, Springfield, Cape Girardeau, and now Moberly.

To learn more, visit the EquipmentShare website.