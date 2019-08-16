Entries sought for Trenton High School Alumni “Window Decorating Contest”

There is still time to enter the window decorating contest in observance of Trenton High School Alumni Weekend.

The THS Alumni Association is reminding classes and school organizations of the second annual event. Prize money will be awarded to the first and second place decorated windows. Entrants may choose their specific theme as long as it pertains to the recognition of Trenton High School in promotion of Alumni weekend.

Graduating classes, whether those observing special reunions or not are invited to participate. The contest also is open to existing school organizations that could include those with alumni groups who wish to commemorate the history of their school organization.

There is no entry fee and participants may select the window of choice and contact the store for permission. Once finalized, the display needs to be completed by Thursday night, August 29th for judging on Friday morning, August 30th.”

Interested organizations should also contact THS Alumni Secretary Steve Maxey to register their window for judging. This is the second year for the competition with six windows entered last year.

The 70th annual Trenton High School Alumni Reunion begins on Thursday, August 29th and concludes on Sunday, September 1st.