Entries sought for Jamesport Junior Livestock Show Parade

Entries are being accepted for the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show Parade. Businesses, individuals, organizations, and children can enter the parade to be July 31st at 10 o’clock in the morning.

Line up will begin at the Jamesport Baptist Church that morning at 8:30. The parade will start at the Tri-County School, go east on Auberry Grove to the four-way stop, travel south on Broadway, and head to the Jamesport City Park.

Entries can include floats, bikes, pets, horses, tractors, classic cars, ATVs, and UTVs.

Anyone wanting to enter the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show Parade July 31st or wanting more information should contact Nicole Chadwick at 660-605-0788.

