Entries for 2019 Missouri Day Festival Parade now being accepted

Entries for the 2019 Missouri Day Festival Parade are now being accepted. The parade, scheduled for Saturday, October 19th will feature marching bands, colorful floats, antique cars and tractors, equestrian units and many special guests.

Parade judging will award prize money in 10 categories including: “Spirit of Missouri Days” with a $200.00 grand prize, a second-place entry to the “Spirit of Missouri Days”, Best Business Entry, Best Organizational Entry, Best Religious Entry, Best Youth Entry, Best Car or Truck Pre 1960, Best Car or Truck Post 1960, Best Equestrian Entry, and the Best Tractor Entry. Prize money for the additional entries will range from $100.00 to $50.00. One entry may be eligible for more than one prize.

Entries must be made via the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website then clicking on the Missouri Day Festival and Parade Information. All political entries are required to pay $25.00 and there is no charge for other entries, however, any donations will be accepted to defray parade costs.

The theme of the 35th annual Missouri Day Festival Parade is “Missouri Day Embraces the Past, Looks to the Future” and is once again sponsored by the Trenton Rotary Club. Believed to be the largest parade in north Missouri, the parade rolls at 8:30 am on October 19th in downtown Trenton.

Questions should be directed toward any member of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares