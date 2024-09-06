Entertainment and activities planned for Spickard Fall Festival on Sept. 14

Share To Your Social Network

The Spickard Fall Festival will offer a full day of entertainment, games, and activities on September 14, including attractions for both children and adults.

Games for all ages will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Spokesperson Tina Marrs shared details about a specific game for adults.

Sonja Wimer, another festival spokesperson, announced that Colton Hammond will be the main entertainment for the evening. Hammond, a guitarist who has performed with the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra, is expected to bring his musical talents to the event.

Other entertainment will be provided during the dinner, according to Marrs.

In addition to entertainment, the fall festival is inviting vendors to participate and sell their merchandise.

Activities will be held throughout the day, with some taking place at the Wise Community Center. A country store will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marrs encouraged attendees to visit the store.

Quilts from local women will be on display at the community center, although they will not be for sale. Ruth Ann Shipps, another spokesperson, explained that one of the walls at the community center is dedicated to area veterans, with historical records stretching back to the Civil War.

In addition, resident Carolyn Brown has compiled historical newspaper clippings related to Spickard residents, which will be displayed on a bulletin board at the community center.

The Spickard Fall Festival will also honor its grand marshals, Dixie Yates and Boyd Torrey. Ruth Ann Shipps commented on their recognition.

The lineup for the Spickard Fall Festival parades will take place at Smoke’s Garage at 9 a.m. The kiddie parade will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the adult parade. After the parade, participants are invited to display their entries in the park, where cash prizes will be awarded to the top three entries.

The festival is open to anyone interested in joining the parade, and participants are not required to be from Spickard. Additional activities are planned throughout the day on September 14.

For those wanting to participate as vendors or seeking more information on the event, contact Sonja Wimer at 660-654-3980, Carolyn Brown at 660-485-6288, or Tina Marrs at 660-292-2753. More information can also be found on the Spickard Fall Festival Facebook page.

