Several area school districts started classes today (Thursday) and enrollment figures, in general, are down in those reporting.

Grundy County R-5 reports a total first-day enrollment of 122 students which is down 11 from last year’s first-day enrollment. There are 59 students in kindergarten through sixth grade at Humphreys and 63 in seventh through 12th grades at Galt. The largest grade for Grundy R-5 is 10th with 16 with the smallest being eighth grade with four students.

Jamesport Tri-County R-7 reports total opening day enrollment of 184, which is down 11 from the first day last year. Four-year-old-year old preschool students account for 22 of the enrollment. There are 84 students in kindergarten through sixth grade and 78 in seventh through 12th grades.

The largest grade for Jamesport is ninth with 18 students and the smallest is second grade with five students.

