Team members of Crowder State Park west of Trenton will celebrate the end of winter with a hike. The 3.2-mile hike on Tall Oaks Trail will be held on March 19th at 4 pm.

Guests should meet at the Shelter 3 parking lot. Park team members will discuss animals that live in the park and signs of spring.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and appropriate clothing for the weather on March 19th.

