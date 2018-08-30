Employment hiring events set for the month of September

The Trenton Job Center will hold several hiring events in September.

Apple Bus will hold job fairs Tuesday morning September 4th from 9 to 11 o’clock and next Thursday, September 6th during the afternoon from 12:30 to 2 o’clock. Apple Bus has part-time bus driver and monitor positions available.

Manpower will hold a hiring event Wednesday afternoon September 5th at 1 o’clock. Applicants need to complete a profile before meeting with a Manpower representative. They need to bring picture identification and one other form of identification.

Those who have not been to the Job Center in the past three months should come early to complete registration.

The Department of Corrections will hold a job fair on the morning of September 11th from 8:30 to 11:30. The Department of Corrections offers health coverage and retirement, 120 hours of annual paid sick leave as well as paid vacation, and paid training. Questions should be directed to the personnel clerk at 816-632-1390 extension 2119.

Smithfield Farms will hold a job fair the morning of September 13th from 9 to 11 o’clock. Smithfield currently has full-time and part-time openings at locations no more than 25 miles from Trenton. Job seekers must contact the Trenton Job Center at 660-359-5636 extension 15 to schedule a time for one of the informational sessions with Smithfield, which will be held every 20 minutes during the job fair.

