Employee pay rates increase at Trenton Family Aquatic Center

The Trenton Park Board, on February 7th, voted to have work done at the pool. It also approved recommendations from the Pool Committee regarding pool employee pay and a closing policy.

The work at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center will be carried out by Bazan Painting Company of Saint Louis for $118,630. The work will include preparation and painting, concrete repairs, and caulking where the pool meets the deck and at control joints in the pool. It will not include work on the slides and play structure.

Bazan and Markleys Precision Company of New London, Ohio, submitted bids for the work. For similar items, Markleys’ bid would have been about $130,500.

Other potential work could have included painting the slides and slide structures, patching and sealing a concrete pillar at the slides, and painting the play structure.

Park Superintendent David Shockley noted the additional work would have brought the total cost to almost $200,000. He mentioned both companies understood they likely would not undertake all the proposed work.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford expressed the board’s hesitation to undertake all the work at once. Nonetheless, he emphasized the need to maintain the city’s investment in the pool.

Crawford recalled that the last pool repainting and concrete work were completed in 2015, locally, but with less satisfactory results.

Shockley believed this round of work would be more detailed than in 2015, resulting in a longer-lasting outcome.

Crawford researched Bazan and Markleys on the Better Business Bureau website, finding no complaints. He observed that Bazan seemed more experienced with pools, having been in business for 46 years, while Markleys appeared to specialize more in storage tanks and water towers.

Shockley mentioned Bazan was a family-owned business and had personally inspected the pool in Trenton, whereas Markleys had assessed the pool through photographs.

Both agreed that fall would be the ideal time for the work, noting current damage would not worsen by waiting. Crawford highlighted recent patchwork and the absence of leaks.

Crawford discussed the Park Department’s budget, noting sales tax revenues and a fund balance, suggesting it was an opportune time for Bazan’s work on the pool.

Shockley added the pool was 21 years old.

The Park Board approved an increase in pool employee pay, with first-year employees earning $11 per hour, and incremental raises for returning staff. Managerial and non-lifeguard positions also saw pay increases. Andy Cox, Pool Committee Chairperson, highlighted that non-lifeguards, such as concession stand employees, would benefit from this adjustment.

Crawford detailed efforts to increase pool employee pay over the years, including a stipend to help offset lifeguard certification costs.

A new policy dictates the pool will remain open unless severe weather occurs or temperatures fall below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring stable hours for employees and consistent access for the community.

Pool admission rates and season pass prices will remain unchanged from the previous season, aiming to maintain affordability and accessibility.

Shockley reported a delay in pool position applications, with plans to advertise the roles to local educational institutions.

The Park Department has made improvements, including fence replacement and the addition of a new floatable for the shallow pool.

John Hamilton, a Park Board member, relayed a community request to memorialize former Park Superintendent Philip Daniels, discussing potential locations and formats for a plaque.

Hamilton also addressed concerns about the Rock Barn’s lack of gutters, noting historical changes to the building.

Shockley reported the Park Department also removed snow at the fire safety building, airport, and walking trail this winter. There were problems with one of the snow plows, and the pump assembly and motor had to be replaced.

