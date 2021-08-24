Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On August 23, 2021, The Empire District Gas Company (d/b/a “Liberty”) filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust natural gas base rates. The new rates would take effect in 2022 and reflect Liberty’s efforts to maintain a safe, reliable natural gas system, enhance the customer experience, and expand support for limited-income customers. The last rate update for Liberty natural gas customers went into effect more than 11 years ago, in April 2010.

“Our customers depend on reliable energy for their daily activities and in times of emergency,” said Mike Beatty, Liberty Central Region Vice President. “They also expect a convenient, effortless service experience. To meet our customers’ needs and to ensure the ongoing delivery of safe, reliable energy, it’s critical that we invest in our natural gas system.”

If approved by regulators, the rate adjustment for Liberty’s investments would cost average residential Liberty natural gas customers approximately $2.71 per month or 5.6% of the total bill, based on approximately 54 CCF of usage per month.

Key initiatives included in the rate request

Investments in the natural gas distribution system since the last rate update in 2010 to ensure the ongoing delivery of safe, reliable energy

Enhancements to improve the customer experience: an improved online and mobile platform that enables customers to view and manage their usage, pay their bill and set up account alerts through text and email a request to stop the direct charge of the convenience fee that is currently applied when customers pay their bill using a debit or credit card online or by phone A request to update energy efficiency programs and expand a program to assist low-income customers with their energy bills

Protection from high bills following harsh temperatures through a Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) for Missouri gas customers. The purpose of the WNAR is to mitigate fluctuations in customer bills due to abnormal weather conditions. For weather periods that are milder than normal, a WNAR charge will be applied to the bill. For weather periods that are harsher than normal, a credit will be applied to the bill.

The rate request process can take up to 11 months as the MPSC and other stakeholders carefully review Liberty’s request. If approved, new rates would go into effect in 2022.

