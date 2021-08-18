Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Empire District Gas Company, doing business as Liberty, has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase natural gas base rates.

The new rates would take effect in 2022 and reflect efforts by Liberty to maintain what it calls “a safe, reliable natural gas system, enhance the customer experience, and expand support for limited-income customers.” The last rate update for Liberty natural gas customers went into effect nearly 11 years ago, in April 2010.

If approved by regulators, the rate adjustment for Liberty’s investments would cost average residential Liberty natural gas customers approximately $2.73 per month. That’s based on approximately 54 centum cubic feet of natural gas used per month.

Other initiatives included in the rate request include:

An improved online and mobile platform that enables customers to view and manage their usage, pay their bills, and set up account alerts through text and email

A request to stop the direct charge of the convenience fee that is currently applied when customers pay their bill using a debit or credit card online or by phone

A request to update energy efficiency programs and expand a program to assist low-income customers with their energy bills

Protection from high bills following harsh temperatures through a Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider f or Missouri gas customers. Th at purpose is to mitigate fluctuations in customer bills due to abnormal weather conditions.

Liberty notes the rate increase process can take up to 11 months as the Public Service Commission and other stakeholders review the requested adjustment. If approved, new rates would go into effect in 2022.

