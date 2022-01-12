Emilia Galbraith selected as NCMC Outstanding Student

Emilia (Rosie) Galbraith from Hamilton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for January. Emilia is a sophomore in the Missouri Health Professions Consortium pursuing a degree as an Occupational Therapy Assistant.

After graduating from NCMC, Emilia plans to enter a career close to home wherever her experience and educational pursuits lead her. Emilia said, “I am thrilled to be in a profession where we help people of all ages engage in occupation to gain health and wellness and achieve goals they might have presumed to be otherwise unattainable. Occupational Therapy professionals are changing lives every day, and I am excited to be a part of that now and in the future.”

Emilia is the Vice President of the SOTA Club (Student Occupational Therapy Association) and a member of AOTA and MOTA. She is also involved in TRIO Student Support Services. Emilia is President of the Relief Society for her church, a wife, and a mom of seven. “Tocarra from TRIO has been my personal cheerleader,” said Emilia. “The TRIO services are exceptional and helped me navigate so many things. What a great service for so many!”

Emilia’s favorite class has been Pediatric and Psychosocial Practice and also her History course with instructor Maryellen Harmon. Emilia said, “the professors at NCMC are top-notch. They want you to succeed here.”

When asked why she chose NCMC, Emilia said, “Things have changed a lot since I first went to college almost 24 years ago. I was nervous and had many questions. People who answered my questions at NCMC were by far the most helpful, and this was a major factor. I felt accepted and encouraged. The other factors were location and cost. I liked that it was close to home and reasonably priced to get the most for my money. I also love the quaint campus, where it feels like home. You can easily make friends with just about anyone.”

Recently, Emilia received the F.A. Davis National Allied Health Scholarship. Emilia was one of only three among thousands of applications received. “I am proud of Emilia for coming back to college to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming an OTA,” said Kristi Cutsinger, Program Coordinator of Health Sciences. “She is very motivated and passionate to help individuals succeed and find their way to help themselves. She will be a great asset to the profession.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.