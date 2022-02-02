Emergency Snow Route Ordinance in Trenton to go into effect on February 3, at 12 am

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton’s emergency snow route ordinance will be in effect from February 3rd at 12 am until 7 am. This will allow snow to be cleared from streets designated as Emergency Snow Routes.

Vehicles are prohibited from parking on streets designated as emergency snow routes while the ordinance is in effect. Violators are subject to having their vehicle towed at the expense of the vehicle owner or operator.

Trenton streets included in the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance are:

Seventh Street from Jefferson Street to Monroe Street Eighth Street from Jefferson to Monroe Ninth Street from Main Street to Cedar Street 10th Court from Tinsman Avenue to Haliburton Street 10th Street from Cedar to Haliburton Street 11th Street from Cedar to Tinsman Avenue 12th Street from Cedar to Tinsman 13th Street from Cedar to Main 13th Street from Mable Street to Tinsman 17th Street from Main to Harris Avenue Haliburton Street from 10th Street to Tinsman Iowa Boulevard from 10th Street to U. S. Highway 65 Mable from Tinsman to 17th Street Main from Fourth Street to 17th Street Tinsman Avenue from Main to Lulu Street Washington Street from Seventh Street to Haliburton.

