Emergency shoulder repairs to close Highway 65 south of Chillicothe

Highway shoulders are not built to withstand constant traffic on them as roadways are. With traffic patterns changed for the Grand River Bridge deck replacement project on U.S. Route 65 south of Chillicothe, the shoulders at the end of the bridge have taken a beating from heavier traffic. Contractors from Radmacher Brothers Excavating Co, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will repair the shoulders during an overnight closure of U.S. Route 65 at the bridge.

Crews plan to close U.S. Route 65 on Friday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. at the bridge and reopen it Saturday morning, Sept. 19, at 6 a.m. When reopened, it will again be open to only one lane, with the 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

All traffic will be directed over the signed detour route used previously: Routes Z, C, DD, D, and U.S. Route 36. Route C between Route Z and U.S. Route 36 will be closed to all but local traffic – those living and/or working along Route C – during the U.S. Route 65 detour.

The project to replace the bridge deck over the Grand River has been active since early March. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Contractors plan to have the bridge open to two-way traffic in early December. As with all construction, work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

