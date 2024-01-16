Emergency services busy at NFL game with cold conditions

Share To Your Social Network

(Missourinet) – The frigid cold temperatures sickened a few attendees at the NFL Wild Card game pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins. The Kansas City Fire Department received 69 calls for service at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, says KMBC-TV. That includes calls from both inside the stadium and in the parking lot. Half of the nearly 69 calls were hypothermia-related.

KCFD says that 15 people were transported to area hospitals. Of those, seven were for hypothermia, three were for frostbite.

