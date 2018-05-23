Emergency responders extricate Trenton man from wreckage in crash east of Trenton

A Trenton resident is hospitalized in Kansas City following a Highway 6 crash Tuesday evening near Trenton that involved a pickup truck and a big rig.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 24-year-old Jordin Curtis who was flown by Lifeflight Eagle helicopter to the Truman Medical Center in Independence. The report indicated Curtis was not wearing a seatbelt.

A pickup driven by Curtis and the semi were eastbound when the larger truck slowed to make a right turn into the Missouri Department of Transportation parking lot. A trooper said Curtis apparently failed to observe the turn being made and drove into the rear of the loaded trailer. The impact pushed both vehicles into the MoDOT parking lot, one mile east of Trenton.

Curtis required extrication from the wreckage of the pickup prior to transport to the hospital. The pickup was demolished and the tractor-trailer had moderate damage. The driver of the big rig was 61-year-old Jackie Peacock of Lamar who was not reported hurt during the crash.

Assisting the highway patrol were Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy Rural Fire Protection, and Grundy County Emergency Medical Services.

