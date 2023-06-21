Emergency Management Disability Awareness Training, for Region B, to be held in Kirksville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council will partner with Niagara University to hold a free two-day Emergency Management Disability Awareness Training for Region B in Kirksville. The training will be held at the SB40 Community Learning Center at 1107 Country Club Drive on October 16th and 17th.

The training is for individuals, organizations, and agencies that have a role in emergency preparedness in counties including Putnam, Sullivan, Linn, Schuyler, Adair, Macon, and Chariton. The training’s goal is to bring disability and response organizations together with those they will work with in the event of a disaster.

There are two options. A two-day program will be on October 16th and 17th from 9 am to 5 pm. It is designed for those who are active in the disability community and are working in some capacity in an emergency management office. Reporting emergency management access and functional needs activities after the training is required.

The other option is a half-day program on October 17th from 1 to 5 pm. That program educates individuals who want to learn about the process, be active in a capacity that suits their interest and availability and want to assist in directing peers and colleagues within their demographic, municipality, or line of work. Obligations to report emergency management participation is not required in that role.

Registration for the programs is available online. Register for the two-day program at this link. Register for the half-day program at this link.

Related