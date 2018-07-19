Grundy County now has a mass notification system to get various alerts to residents and Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs talks about what the Everbridge Grundy County Alert System will be used for.

Briggs says if a phone is busy, the notification system will try back in five minutes and continue up to four times with the messages computerized.

Briggs talks about how the mass notification system will work at a business with multiple lines and that the system has been in the works for more than a year. Sitting in on Open line with Briggs was Trenton City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton who explained research went into finding out how much it would cost to replace a storm warning siren.

The mass notification system was made possible through a partnership with Grundy County, the City of Trenton, and the Grundy County Health Department and those interested can sign up by clicking HERE.

