Emergency management agencies to meet in Trenton to assess damage

Representatives of the Federal and State emergency management agencies will hold a joint assessment meeting regarding public assistance for flood damage in Grundy County.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says the meeting with government officials, townships, and taxing entities with recent storm and flood damage will be held in the courthouse in Trenton Wednesday morning at 8 o’clock and notes the meeting is not open to the general public.

The meeting will determine the amount of damage in the county involving debris removal, roads, bridges, and other things owned by taxing entities.

Briggs estimates the final cost of the damage in Grundy County will be at least $1,000,000 more than the $955,270 for public property estimated in the preliminary damage assessment report released earlier this month.

Briggs says FEMA and SEMA will also visit sites on Wednesday to verify the damage.