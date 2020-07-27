The American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with COVID-19. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.

Though this summer may feel different than summers past, one thing remains constant: The need for blood donations to help save lives. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.* Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!^

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

If a location is not listed below, you can find the nearest Red Cross center and set up an appointment for blood donation.

Rich Hill

8/4/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rich Hill Christian Church, 300 E Walnut (A Highway)

_______________

Benton

Lincoln

8/11/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 207 Ohio Street

_______________

Pulaski

Saint Robert

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowes St. Robert, 120 Carson Blvd

8/13/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., KFLW 98.9 The Fort, 555 Marshall Dr.

_______________

Barton

Lamar

8/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1301 East 6th Street

_______________

Camden

Osage Beach

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Purcell Tire and Service Center, 990 Virginia Avenue

_______________

Cedar

Stockton

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Agape Boarding School, 12998 East 1400 Road

_______________

Greene

Brookline

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookline Church of Christ, 3086 N. Brookline Ave.

Springfield

8/1/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/2/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/4/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/7/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/8/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/9/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/11/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/14/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

8/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

Willard

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Willard Presbyterian Church, 800 State Hwy AB

_______________

Laclede

Lebanon

8/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Mills Center, 650 Mills Drive

_______________

Stone

Kimberling City

8/12/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Our Lady Of The Cove Catholic Church, 20 Kimberling Boulevard

_______________

Texas

Licking

8/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 West Highway 32

_______________

Wright

Mountain Grove

8/7/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Missouri State University Mountain Grove Shannon Hall, 401 East 17th Street

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

