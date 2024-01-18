Emergency blood drives announced due to extreme weather impact

Share To Your Social Network

The Community Blood Center announced a blood emergency due to the recent snap of extreme cold weather and other contributing factors.

According to the Red Cross, its blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country and has seen the lowest number of people giving blood in at least 20 years. Over the last 20 years, the Red Cross said that the number of people donating has fallen by over 40%.

The organization said blood is currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in. The Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products, which are among the most transfused blood types, to hospitals around the country.

Upcoming Blood Drive Schedule:

