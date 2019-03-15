Audio: Embattled Missouri Department of Revenue Director to resign

Missouri’s House Speaker says embattled state Department of Revenue (DOR) Director Joel Walters is resigning. Speaker Elijah Haahr has issued a statement, saying that without a bipartisan House oversight committee’s hearings and investigation, “the people would never have known the truth about the mistakes made” by DOR.

The news comes just a day after Missourinet reported that Walters had been called to testify before the oversight committee for the FOURTH time. Committee Chairman Robert Ross told Missourinet Wednesday that he’s frustrated with Walters and the department.

Ross requested that Walters provide him a sampling of the DOR data of taxpayers who’ve seen the largest swing, under the withholding issue. A visibly frustrated Ross told the Capitol audience Wednesday that Walters’ response was not what he requested. The governor’s office tells Missourinet they’ll make a formal statement Friday morning, March 15th.